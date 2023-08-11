Hidalgo County Faults Chief Contractor For New Courthouse Delays

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County is pointing blame at the chief contractor for the several setbacks that continue to delay the opening of the new courthouse.

In a media release from the public relations office Friday, the county says Morganti Texas “continues to fail the county and has essentially stopped working on the project.”

The release lays out a timeline showing Morganti has requested three time extensions since December 2021 to reach substantial completion of the courthouse. After the last request, the county hired an independent engineering firm, which found numerous construction defects affecting the roof, windows, and exterior shell of the building.

The 7-story, 344,000 square-foot courthouse was scheduled to open in the spring of last year. County Judge Richard Cortez has said it could take another 3 to 6 months to repair the defects.