Hidalgo County Follows Cameron County In Relaxing Coronavirus-Related Business Restrictions

One day after Cameron County received permission to loosen some coronavirus-related business restrictions, Hidalgo County is doing the same. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has approved modifications to the emergency public health order that allows businesses to increase their operating capacity to 75 percent, and restaurants and bars to go up to 50 percent occupancy. The action was taken after state health officials notified Hidalgo County that the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital has dropped below the state-mandated threshold that triggers additional restrictions on businesses. But Cortez says it remains critical that more residents wear a face covering and stay away from crowds in order to ensure that COVID hospitalizations keep dropping.