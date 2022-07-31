Hidalgo County Forced To Return Nearly $1 Million In Unused Pandemic Assistance

Hidalgo County has had to return almost $1 million in federal pandemic rental assistance that went unused.

A total of $26 million had been appropriated to the county in January of last year as part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program provided up to 15 months of financial assistance to low-income families who could prove the coronavirus pandemic caused a loss of wages, and resulting struggles to pay rent and utilities.

The program also contained specific expenditure deadlines, and by last Friday’s deadline, the McAllen Monitor reports nearly $1 million had gone unused, even as applications for the funds had been steadily increasing. The unused money goes back to the U.S. Treasury.