Hidalgo County Gets Multiple Grants For Flood Relief

Hidalgo County is getting millions of dollars in grants to help build drainage systems to help control flooding.

The county was recently notified that it was approved to get three different awards from the state totaling over 52-million-dollars. About 30-million is in the form of grants that won’t have to be paid back by the county, while the rest is in the form of zero-interest financing.

The county is planning a 36-million-dollar flood control project in Precinct One as well as a smaller project that will be broken into two parts.

