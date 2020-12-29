Hidalgo County Going Under An End-Of-The-Year Coronavirus Curfew

With new coronavirus infections continuing to rise a month after the Thanksgiving holiday, Hidalgo County is going under a partial, temporary curfew ahead of the New Year’s holiday.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has ordered a curfew for people 17 and under. The goal, he says, is to prevent younger people from contracting the virus and then spreading it to an older family member who is at greater risk of becoming seriously ill or dying of COVID-19. Cortez says too many people are still not taking seriously what is a public health emergency.

This week, Hidalgo County surpassed 50,000 total coronavirus infections. And the COVID-19 death toll of 2,187 is the second-highest in Texas.

The curfew takes effect just after midnight and will end at 5 a.m. Sunday January 3rd.