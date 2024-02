(Edinburg, TX) — Hidalgo County is holding an auction this weekend to get rid of excess vehicles and equipment. The auction will be held at Bond and Bond Auctioneers on Saturday. A preview of the items being auctioned will be held tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Interested buyers are being asked to register in advance on the Bond and Bond Auctioneers website.