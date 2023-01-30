Hidalgo County Judge Cortez Recuperating Following Cancer Surgery

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is recovering from cancer surgery. The county revealed this morning that Cortez underwent surgery on January 17th to remove a tumor that was found to be cancerous.

Cortez remained in the hospital for another two weeks while additional tests were done. The tests showed that the cancer had not spread and a county news release states doctors have told Cortez his prognosis is excellent.

The surgery to remove the cancerous mass was performed at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.