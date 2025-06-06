Hidalgo County Judge Cortez Running For Re-Election

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is running for re-election. Cortez announced Thursday that he will seek a third term in office.

Cortez said that the county has faced unprecedented and historic challenges since he was elected in 2018. He added that there has been “meaningful progress,” listing the new county courthouse, drainage improvements and new roads as achievements. But Cortez also said the county needs to diversify its economy, develop a strong workforce and attract new business to reach its full potential.