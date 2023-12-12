Hidalgo County Judge Cortez Says Time Is Now For Rapid Transit Authority

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez says it’s time to establish a rapid transit authority.

At a recent summit involving the county’s Prosperity Task Force, Cortez indicated Hidalgo County has grown to the size that officials need to look at creating a taxing entity to fund a public transit service. And in an interview with the Rio Grande Guardian, Cortez says a transit authority will likely be one of the recommendations to come from the task force.

Among the findings of the task force has been that a lack of adequate transportation is hampering many low-income residents from accessing educational opportunities and potential jobs.

Cortez created the Prosperity Task Force about a year ago to craft a plan for reducing poverty in the county through job training, economic development, and improved services to low-income residents, including transportation services.