Hidalgo County Judge Proposes Countywide Sanitation Program

The first of four public hearings will be held Wednesday on a proposed countywide trash collection program for residents of Hidalgo County.

County Judge Richard Cortez is pitching a program giving rural and unincorporated areas the kind of garbage and trash pickup services offered in the cities. The plan would provide weekly curbside garbage pickup, monthly brush removal, and quarterly tire removal. No fee has yet been set for the services.

The four public meetings will be held in each of the county’s four precincts. The locations and times are on the Hidalgo County website.