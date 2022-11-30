Hidalgo County Judge Urges President Biden To Not End Title 42

File photo: A group of migrants, mostly from Cuba, line up to board a bus after crossing the border from Mexico and surrendering to authorities to apply for asylum on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has sent a letter to President Biden, urging him to delay ending Title 42. In writing the president for a second time this year, Cortez asks that the termination of Title 42 be delayed, citing the lack of a comprehensive strategy for dealing with a post-Title 42 era.

Cortez writes that the repeal of the pandemic-related public health policy would cause an immediate flow of asylum-seeking migrants across the border, and turn a manageable challenge into an unmanageable crisis. Cortez also, again, invited President Biden to come to Hidalgo County to see first-hand how immigration impacts the region.

Cortez added a third request as well – that the Biden administration prioritize for the next Congress the passage of a comprehensive immigration reform package.