Hidalgo County Launches Free Generator Program For Medically-Eligible Residents

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

For some families, a power outage can be deadly – as we saw during the blackouts that occurred during Winter Storm Uri that put nearly the entire state in a deep freeze in 2021. Hidalgo County is now launching a program to keep the electricity on for folks who absolutely need it to power medical survival equipment.

The Power Up Generator program provides free electric generators to low-income residents who rely on a home dialysis machine, an oxygen machine, a ventilator, or a heart monitor.

You can apply for the program through the Hidalgo County Community Services Agency at 383-6240.