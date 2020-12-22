Hidalgo County Launches “Powerful” Billboard Project Portraying Local Lives Lost To COVID-19

A billboard campaign has been launched by Hidalgo County that memorializes the more than 2,100 residents who’ve died as a result of contracting the coronavirus. The billboard contains photos of hundreds of people who family members have submitted at the request of the county judge’s office. County Judge Richard Cortez describes the billboard as a solemn reminder of the devastating effects the coronavirus has had on the region.

Hidalgo County and the Valley have suffered a disproportionately high number of deaths from COVID-19. As of Monday, 2,160 county residents had succumbed to COVID-19 – the second highest death toll in the state.

The billboards can be seen on I-2 near 29th Street in McAllen, on I-2 near Bridge Street in Weslaco, and on I-69-C north of Business 281 in Edinburg.