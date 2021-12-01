Hidalgo County Lays Out Preliminary Plan For Allocating Coronavirus Recovery Monies

Hidalgo County commissioners have drawn up a preliminary plan for how the county will spend its federal coronavirus recovery funds.

The arrangement calls for American Rescue Plan funds to be divided among three categories, with allocations for improving public health, supporting coronavirus mitigation efforts, and reducing socioeconomic disparities.

More specifically, the county plans major renovations to its clinics as a way to expand access to primary health care with one emphasis on mental health disorders.

The funds will also be invested in addressing long-standing socioeconomic and health inequalities in disadvantaged communities, with money going to improving educational and recreational opportunities, as well as upgrading infrastructure.