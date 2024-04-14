Hidalgo County Leaders Say U.S. Water Debt May Not Be All Mexico’s Fault

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County is partnering with an Austin-based environmental consultant firm to develop a countywide plan to address projected water shortages this summer.

The county has hired H2O Partners which will work with municipal water officials, water supply corporations, and irrigation district managers to craft a cohesive response to the predicted water scarcity.

Meanwhile, county officials say a recent analysis has shown that Mexico’s noncompliance with a 1944 binational water treaty doesn’t account for the entire water debt the U.S. is seeing. That has prompted county Judge Richard Cortez to send a letter to both the state TCEQ and the federal IBWC asking for water inflow data, concerned that the “missing” water may be the result of water from Rio Grande tributaries in the U.S. not reaching the Rio Grande.