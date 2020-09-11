Hidalgo County, Mission Receiving Additional Cares Act Funds

Hidalgo County and the city of Mission are being allocated another round of federal coronavirus relief funds.

3-point-8 million dollars in CARES Act funding have been awarded through the Community Development Block Grant program of the Housing Department. CDBG monies can be used for expanding community health clinics and child care centers, for improving senior services, assisting food banks and other community-based entities.

In announcing the funding, Congressman Henry Cuellar says the money will help community organizations better respond to the challenges posed by the coronavirus and help reduce the risk of transmission.