Hidalgo County Mortgage, Rent Relief Program To End At End Of The Year

There is about a month-and-a-half left for some Hidalgo County home and business owners to access a program that can help pay their mortgage or rent if they’ve suffered economic losses resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Funds in the county’s Mortgage and Rent Relief Program, which was launched in July, must be allocated by the end of the year. The 7 million dollar program provides two months of financial assistance that is paid directly to the applicants’ mortgage company or landlord.

The program was created from the $151 million the county received through the federal CARES Act. Residents are eligible to apply if they live below 200 percent of the federal poverty line, live in rural areas of the county or in Sullivan City or Granjeno, and have lost wages due to the spread of the coronavirus.