Hidalgo County Opens New Public Health Lab

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County has its first stand-alone public health laboratory. County and health department leaders and employees gathered Thursday to cut the ribbon to the new facility that’s been given a Bio Safety Level 3 certification.

The $8 million, 10,000 square-foot facility contains biomedical and microbiology laboratories and is equipped to do testing for COVID-19 and other viral diseases, as well as for bacteria.

The facility was born out of the COVID pandemic which hit the Valley hard in 2020 and 2021. It’s located behind the county Health and Human Services Department in Edinburg.

