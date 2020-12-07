Hidalgo County Preparing To Receive More Than 10,000 Doses In Initial Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Hidalgo County is learning it will receive 11,700 doses in its initial allotment of the first coronavirus vaccine. The word comes from state health officials who say the vaccines will be going to five local hospitals, which is in line with the state’s guidelines to give the first shots to frontline medical staff.

According to county officials, there are up to 7,000 frontline health care workers in Hidalgo County. Next in line for the vaccinations are first responders and health care workers in nursing and long-term care facilities.

The vaccine being shipped will be the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, and expected to be given emergency use authorization by the FDA this week.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez says while this is a critical new phase of the pandemic, it is far too early to begin letting our guard down.