Hidalgo County Providing COVID Relief For Qualifying Renters

Hidalgo County is launching a Rental Relief Program for renters at risk of becoming homeless due to a loss of income related to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. $26 million is being allocated through the state to the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency for emergency rent support.

The money is paid directly to a landlord or a rental company, although landlords may apply on behalf of a specific eligible tenant.

To qualify for the rental assistance, renters must have a combined household income at or below 80 percent of the area’s median income, they must also qualify for unemployment assistance, and show that they’re at risk of homelessness. To apply, go online to www.hidalgocsa.org or call 800-555-5555.