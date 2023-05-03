Hidalgo County Reminding Residents To Submit Evidence Of Storm Damage

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Emergency management officials in Hidalgo County are again urging business and homeowners to document any damage that was done to their property during last weekend’s wind storm.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has declared a state of disaster, and has called on Governor Abbott to declare a state of emergency. That would make the county eligible for state or federal funds that would be used to partially reimburse local expenditures for repairs.

However, the county must have suffered about $4 million worth of damage to qualify. County officials are working to tally up the damage and are asking home and business owners to submit their damage reports. You can do so online at http://damage.tdem.texas.gov