The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County took a sharp upward turn Tuesday. The county reported 426 new positive tests, about four-times as many as they have reported daily in recent weeks.

The county currently has just over 23-hundred active cases of the virus with 169 people hospitalized for treatment. Sixty-four of those cases are currently in intensive care. The county also reported two new deaths, bringing the death toll from the virus to two-thousand and six.