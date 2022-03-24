Hidalgo County Reports Zero COVID Deaths For First Time In 3 Months

It’s been almost three months since Hidalgo County could report that no one died from COVID-19. The daily coronavirus report for Thursday compiled by Hidalgo County health officials shows zero COVID deaths for the first time since December 28th last year.

Reports of zero COVID deaths have been more frequent recently in Cameron County.

The reports of fewer deaths are showing up several weeks after the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to decline across the Valley.

Local health officials, however, say the coronavirus continues to spread in the region, and they note the increasing spread of a highly contagious omicron variant overseas that will inevitably reach the U.S., and they’re urging folks to not let their guard down quite yet.

In the two years since the pandemic hit the Rio Grande Valley, COVID-19 has killed 3,877 people in Hidalgo County – the fifth highest death toll in Texas. The disease has taken the lives of 2,029 residents of Cameron County – the 7th highest in the state.