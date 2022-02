Hidalgo County has asked FEMA to keep its coronavirus testing site in Edinburg open for another two weeks.

FEMA is set to close the drive-thru testing operation at Edinburg Municipal Park this Friday. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez says he feels enough residents are still taking advantage of the free testing to warrant the site staying open.

The FEMA site in Brownsville, at the Brownsville Sports Park, is also set to wind down testing operations.