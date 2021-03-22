Hidalgo County Rolls Out Online Coronavirus Vaccine Registration System

An online system for Hidalgo County residents to register for a coronavirus vaccine will launch Tuesday morning. Residents will be able to make an online appointment to be administered the Moderna vaccine at various clinics run by the county.

County Judge Richard Cortez says the county is finally able to do this because of the rapidly increasing amount of vaccines now being produced by their manufacturers.

The online registration system allows people to make appointments for themselves and two other people. It will also send you a reminder of when you’re due to get your second dose of the vaccine.