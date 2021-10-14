Hidalgo County School Mask Mandate To Remain In Place

A mask mandate for public and private schools in Hidalgo County will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez Thursday extended the COVID-related mandate after meeting with school district superintendents, who overwhelmingly favored maintaining the current policy which requires students and staff to wear facemasks on campus but also gives school districts the flexibility to opt out.

Melendez acknowledges the numbers of people contracting the coronavirus and being hospitalized with COVID-19 are now on a downward trend, but says he and the superintendents agreed that the mask policy should continue until vaccines are available to the youngest students.

Melendez says coronavirus infections right now are the number one health problem for school-aged children in the county.

Melendez first ordered the school mask mandate August 13th just ahead of the new school year.

(Photo credit: Texas Border Business)