Hidalgo County Seeing A Summer Spike In COVID-19

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There’s been a sudden spike in coronavirus infections in Hidalgo County. The weekly report from the county Health and Human Services Department released today shows 1,012 new cases of COVID-19. That’s almost double the number of cases from last week. 53 people are in the hospital with the disease – 37 adults and 16 children. 7 of the adults and two of the children are having to be treated in ICU’s.

COVID cases in Cameron County are also expected to have increased. Public health officials there will release the latest numbers next week.