Hidalgo County Seeing Thanksgiving-Related Increase In Coronavirus Cases

Hidalgo County health officials say they are seeing another increase in coronavirus cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations, and they’re warning the numbers could get worse.

The officials say the latest increases can be traced to Thanksgiving holiday travel and family get-togethers, and since it takes up to 14 days for symptoms to show up, they expect more people to test positive for the virus in the days ahead.

According to the county health department’s daily COVID report, COVID-19 cases jumped from 76 to 172 last week, and hospitalizations shot up 8 percent. Also, the number of county residents who have died from COVID-19 passed 3,500 last week.

Health officials add the number of people getting coronavirus vaccinations appears to have leveled off at around 72 percent, meaning as much as 28 percent of the population remains unvaccinated, which they say is holding the county short of reaching herd immunity