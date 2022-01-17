Hidalgo County Set To Dispute 2020 Census Count

Saying the border region was again seriously undercounted, border congress members have requested a meeting with the new director of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Four of the five border representatives have written to Robert Santos claiming the 2020 Census likely missed large parts of Hispanic populations in rural areas along the U.S.-Mexico border, not unlike the 2010 Census.

Hidalgo County was “materially undercounted” during the 2020 Census, county officials are sending a letter to the state’s Census director in an effort to get the population count adjusted higher.

The letter asks for an investigation into the process of collecting the population data which took place as the coronavirus was sweeping through the region. County and Valley leaders maintain the pandemic prevented thousands of residents from being counted. As a result, officials say, the county is losing out on millions of crucial federal dollars.

The 2020 Census put Hidalgo County’s population at 870,781. County officials contend the population is closer to, or perhaps more than, 1 million.