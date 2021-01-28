Hidalgo County Setting Up 2nd-Dose Vaccination Clinics

If you received a coronavirus vaccine at one of the first two mass vaccination clinics in Hidalgo County shortly after the first of the year, it’s time to return for your second shot.

Hidalgo County is re-establishing clinics in Mercedes and La Joya where the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered. The clinic in Mercedes will again be at the Livestock Show Grounds, and in La Joya at the Lincoln Building on the La Joya school district grounds.

County health officials say you must return to the same location where you received your first shot, and you must bring the vaccination card you were given at the time.

The Mercedes 2nd-dose clinic is next Tuesday February 2nd. The La Joya clinic is Thursday February 4th.