Hidalgo County Setting Up Its First Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic

Hidalgo County health officials will host their first drive-thru coronavirus vaccination clinic this week.

The county, partnering with the city of Weslaco and the Weslaco school district, is setting up the clinic at Bobby Lackey Stadium. It will be in operation Thursday for frontline healthcare workers, people 65 and older, and people 18 and older with a serious underlying medical condition.

There is a limited number of vaccine doses available and you’ll need to pre-register for the clinic to ensure you get a shot. Pre-registration will also be at the stadium starting at 8 a.m Wednesday. Wristbands will be given out on a first come-first served basis.