Hidalgo County’s shelter at home order is lifted. County Judge Richard Cortez made the announcement Saturday. A new order with different protections from COVID-19 went into effect Monday September 14th through 11:59-p.m. September 27th.

The new measure takes into account the arrival of the Valley’s winter visitors, many of whom are retirees in the high risk for COVID-19 category. Those over 65 are encouraged to stay home when possible and maintain social distancing.