Hidalgo County Sheriff, Mission Police Chief Receive Ricin-Laced Envelopes

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra and the Mission Police Department are confirming they have received envelopes containing the toxin ricin.

Guerra tweeted Monday afternoon that envelopes containing the deadly poison were mailed to him and three detention staffers. Mission police say a similar envelope was mailed to Police Chief Robert Dominguez. No injuries were sustained.

The envelopes are believed to have been sent by the same woman suspected of mailing ricin-laced envelopes to the White House. The envelopes were intercepted last week, and the woman was taken into custody Sunday while crossing into the U.S. from Canada near Buffalo.

The woman, 53-year-old Pascale Ferrier, a native of Quebec, had been arrested by Mission police in March of last year. She was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on charges of possessing an unlicensed weapon, resisting arrest, and carrying a fake driver’s license. It was discovered she had overstayed a 6-month visa and she was deported to Canada.