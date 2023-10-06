Hidalgo County Sheriff Joins Call For Action To Secure Border

Hidalgo County’s sheriff wants the Biden Administration to do more to secure the southern border.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra was among a group of sheriffs who issued a call for action following a meeting in San Diego last week. Guerra, who is president of the Southwest Border Sheriffs’ Coalition, tells KRGV-TV that local Democratic leaders feel abandoned by the Biden Administration because it has failed to act on the border crisis.

The Border Patrol says thousands of people have entered the Rio Grande Valley illegally within the last week, including more than 14-hundred who crossed into Cameron County yesterday.