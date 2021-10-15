LOCAL

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies Searching For Suspects In Alton-Area Homicide

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies are working to turn up suspects following a gunfight in the parking lot of a Stripes store that killed one man and badly wounded another.

Officials say the shots rang out Thursday afternoon outside the convenience store northwest of Alton. A couple of miles away, deputies found two men who’d been shot sitting inside a vehicle. They were taken to a hospital where one of the victims, 22-year-old Leonardo Veliz, died. The second victim is said to be in critical but stable condition. Deputies say they have identified some persons of interest.

