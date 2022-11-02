Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputy Arraigned On Child Sex Charge

A Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputy has been ordered jailed on a $100,000 bond after being arraigned on a charge of indecency with a child. 35-year-old David Nathan Munoz faced a judge Wednesday on the 2nd-degree felony charge, two days after he was arrested for the child sex offense.

Mission police took Munoz into custody Monday after an investigation sparked by the mother of two young girls. She reportedly told officers that her 9-and-6-year-old daughters told her that Munoz had been touching them inappropriately. Munoz, who is a 6-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, remains on leave.