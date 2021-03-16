Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Investigator Arrested, Then Fired

A Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigator was charged Tuesday with drunken driving and drug possession.

Tuesday’s arraignment of Roberto Roel Rivera stems from his arrest in Donna Monday night after police spotted him driving a badly damaged department-issued Chevrolet Silverado that apparently had been involved in a wreck.

Police say Rivera appeared intoxicated, and a search of the truck turned up dozens of Xanax pills and other prescription medications. Police also obtained a search warrant to get a blood sample from Rivera to determine the amount of alcohol in his system.

Rivera was off duty at the time of his arrest. The sheriff’s office said today it has terminated the 44-year-old Rivera’s employment.