The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with an investigation into a September shooting. Sixty-seven-year-old Jorge Luis Lopez died after being shot in the 82-hundred block of East Curry Road in rural Edinburg.

The sheriff’s office announced this week that leads in the case have gone cold and no arrests are pending. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers.