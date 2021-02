The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child. A tweet from Sheriff Eddie Guerra last night says the six-year-old girl was found yesterday in her home in rural Mission. She was dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. Sheriff Guerra says the child was found at the home located south of Mile 6 and La Homa Road near Valencia Avenue. Sheriff Guerra says a dispute with neighbors is part of the investigation. One person is in custody in the ongoing case.