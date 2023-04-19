Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Obtains Doses Of Lifesaving Narcan

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has received more than 850 doses of the opioid overdose medication naloxone.

The McAllen Monitor reports the county commissioners court Tuesday approved an allocation of 862 doses of the lifesaving nasal spray better known as Narcan. The overdose reversal medication was sent by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Funds to pay for the Narcan came from the settlements of lawsuits filed by Texas and other states against the pharmaceutical giants that produce opioids and pharmacies that dispensed the super-addictive drugs.