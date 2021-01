The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down a suspect in a 2018 double homicide.

Mario Lozano Lemus of Mission has been sought by investigators since the shooting death of Maria Vazquez and Irene Ozuna following an argument.

The Sheriff’s Office believes Lemus fled to Mexico following the shooting and has issued a capital murder warrant seeking his arrest. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers.