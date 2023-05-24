LOCAL

Hidalgo County, STC Collaborate On Poverty-Fighting Program

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County is partnering with South Texas College to move forward a poverty-fighting initiative created by county Judge Richard Cortez.

The county and the college will sign a memorandum of understanding Thursday to establish the partnership that’ll work to reduce poverty through the AmeriCorps-VISTA federal grant program.

Cortez late last year formed the local Prosperity Task Force which has been meeting over the past several months to craft a plan for lowering the poverty level in Hidalgo County.

Under the new partnership, AmeriCorps-VISTA members will create a curriculum for South Texas College to teach policymakers about the many tools available for fighting poverty. A signing ceremony will be held at STC’s Pecan campus starting at 10 a.m.

