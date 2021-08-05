Hidalgo County, STC Teaming Up To Target Young Adults For Coronavirus Vaccines

A new partnership has formed in the Upper Valley aimed at boosting the rate of vaccinations in the face of rapidly rising cases of COVID-19, especially among young adults.

The partnership between Hidalgo County and South Texas College will use the college’s nursing and paramedic students to administer the vaccines during on-campus vaccination drives.

In addition, the students will lead campaigns to reach out to unvaccinated residents to try to persuade them to get the shots. County health officials say it’s mostly younger folks – people in their late teens, 20’s, and 30’s, who are being hit with the dangerous Delta variant and putting many of them in the hospital.