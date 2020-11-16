Hidalgo County Surpasses 2,000 COVID Deaths, Texas Goes Over 20,000

More grim coronavirus milestones are being reached in the Rio Grande Valley and statewide. More than 2,000 residents of Hidalgo County have now died after becoming infected with the coronavirus. The threshold was passed on Monday when Hidalgo County health officials reported that 6 more people had died of COVID-19.

The deaths of the 2,004 residents happened in just 8 months – the contagious virus was first confirmed to be in the Valley in mid-March – and it is the second highest death toll in Texas. The COVID-19 death count in Cameron County reached 1,100 last Friday.

Statewide, more than 20,000 Texans were confirmed on Monday to have died after contracting COVID-19. That is the second highest number in the country.