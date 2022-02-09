Hidalgo County Tests Hybrid Voting Machines Ahead Of Primaries

Hidalgo County is testing its refitted voting machines ahead of the upcoming statewide primaries. The county’s election department displayed several of the voting machines at its training annex in Edinburg Tuesday.

The hybrid machines allow voters to use a touch screen to mark their ballots, but then print out the finished ballot to be scanned by election officials.

The refitted machines are required under a state law that went into effect last September. Early voting for the statewide primaries begins Monday.