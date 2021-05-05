Hidalgo County To Hold Pre-Hurricane Season Tire Collection Event

Hidalgo County wants your old tires. Ahead of hurricane season, the county is working to collect as many tires as possible to reduce the number of tires that are dumped illegally.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu says too many tires end up in drainage ditches, causing obstructions and hindering the water flow, leading to additional flooding. The county has set up 12 tire collection sites throughout the four precincts where residents can drop off up to 10 tires.

To find the location closest to you, view Hidalgo County’s social media accounts. The tire collection event is Saturday, sponsored in partnership with the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.