Hidalgo County To Use Austin Company To Develop Water Plans

Hidalgo County has engaged an Austin-based company to help develop ways to deal with the shrinking water supply in South Texas.

The county announced Friday that it will work with H2O Partners to develop a broad plan to deal with water shortages projected for later this year. The company will be available to work with all water suppliers in the county to develop a cohesive response to water availability issues.

The county is also working with leaders at the federal level to pressure Mexico to release water the U.S. is owed under a treaty signed in 1944.

