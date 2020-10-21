Hidalgo County Tweaks Halloween-Related Safety Restrictions

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is tweaking the county’s public health emergency order to allow some Halloween activities. The newly-amended order maintains a ban on door-to-door trick or treating, but it now allows cities to host certain activities such as drive-by trunk or treating.

Cortez says the order was amended after consulting with local health experts as well as with the local mayors. Cortez says strict health and safety measures need to continue as long as COVID-19 remains active and presents a deadly threat, which it still does.

The amended order also contains a number of suggestions for engaging in safe activities during the upcoming holiday season.