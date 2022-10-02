Hidalgo County Under Influenza Alert Amid Rapid Spread Of The Flu

A Flu Alert has been issued for Hidalgo County. The county Health and Human Services Department issued the alert amid a rapid rise in flu cases, and in the number of people being hospitalized with influenza. 24 county residents are in the hospital – 3 in intensive care.

County health officials say immunity to the flu has diminished over the last couple of years because there’s been a decline in flu cases as people took health and safety measures against COVID-19. But with people relaxing those measures, the flu virus is raging again.

Health officials are urging everyone to get a flu shot. They also say mask-wearing, handwashing, and social distancing that reduce your chances of contracting the coronavirus will also help prevent you from getting the flu.