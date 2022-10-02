LOCALTRENDING

Hidalgo County Under Influenza Alert Amid Rapid Spread Of The Flu

jsalinasBy 1636 views
0

A Flu Alert has been issued for Hidalgo County. The county Health and Human Services Department issued the alert amid a rapid rise in flu cases, and in the number of people being hospitalized with influenza.  24 county residents are in the hospital – 3 in intensive care.

County health officials say immunity to the flu has diminished over the last couple of years because there’s been a decline in flu cases as people took health and safety measures against COVID-19. But with people relaxing those measures, the flu virus is raging again.

Health officials are urging everyone to get a flu shot. They also say mask-wearing, handwashing, and social distancing that reduce your chances of contracting the coronavirus will also help prevent you from getting the flu.

Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Weslaco

Previous article

Man Shot After Downtown McAllen Bar Dispute

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL