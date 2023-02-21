Hidalgo County Urging Participation In “community needs” Survey

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County’s Urban County program is out with its annual Community Needs survey that will help determine where federal funds will go to help improve local communities.

County leaders are urging residents to take the time to fill out the survey which is part of a 5-year planning process for improving mostly low-to-moderate-income areas. The Urban County program receives about $10.5 million a year in federal program grants. The survey helps officials know where to allocate those dollars.

Past needs as indicated by the survey have included safety issues, such as streetlights, sidewalks, and more law enforcement. To give your feedback on the 2023 survey, click on the Urban County Program link on the Hidalgo County webpage.